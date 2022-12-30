Soccer legend Pelé passed away yesterday at the age of 82. He was a true legend of the sport as he won a record three World Cups for his home country of Brazil. To this day, Pelé remains one of the most influential soccer players in the entire world, and for good reason.

Overall, he was seen as someone who could inspire more than just a Nation, but the entire world. He was soccer’s first global superstar. Without him, people like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo simply would not exist. Consequently, the whole world holds him in high regard.

Pele, winner of the Inspiration award, attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Pelé x Puma

Following his death, many took to social media with interesting stories about the soccer star. Joe Pompliano came through with arguably the coolest of them all. If you are a big sneaker fanatic, you are going to love this.

Firstly, it beings with Adolf and Rudolf Dassler who were two brothers who went into the sneaker business together. Eventually, the two had a falling out and went on to create competing companies. Adolf created Adidas and Rudolf made Puma. While they were in competition, they had reportedly created a pact that made it so neither company would sign Pelé to an endorsement deal. Overall, they felt like the soccer star was so expensive he would make them go bankrupt.

Unfortunately, Puma immediately went back on its word and during the 1970 World Cup, they paid Pelé to tie his show at midfield. With the camera closing in on his shoe, it revealed that the Brazilian was wearing Puma. Subsequently, Adidas was angered, while Puma went on to sell millions worth of shoes and cleats.

2) The company experienced early success, but sales took off when Adolf invented screw-in spikes.



The brothers then convinced sprinter Jesse Owens to wear them at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.



And when he won 4 gold medals, sales exploded.



This is where it gets interesting… pic.twitter.com/CPmnxNFML2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 30, 2022

4) By 1948, the brothers had broken up Dassler Shoe Factory, and they each set up their own shop on opposite sides of town.



Adolf named his new company “Adi-das”(a combination of his first & last name).



Rudolf tried a similar concept with ‘Ruda’ but eventually settled on Puma. pic.twitter.com/3Bt29iksQT — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 30, 2022

6) Athlete endorsements were becoming popular, so Adidas & Puma created the "Pelé Pact."



The idea was simple: a bidding war would bankrupt both companies, so they agreed neither company would sign Pelé.



But in 1970, Puma brokered one of the smartest marketing plays of all time. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 30, 2022

8) As Pele approached midfield to tie his shoes, cameras zoomed in, and millions of people realized all at once:



Pelé was a Puma athlete.



The funniest part?



To ensure they got a close-up, Puma even paid the cameraman. pic.twitter.com/W2Z5oOVdO8 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 30, 2022

10) Today, 50 years after Puma secretly signed Pelé, the citizens of their hometown, Herzogenaurach, take brand loyalty to new levels.



Shopkeepers favor one brand and refuse to serve customers wearing the other, regardless of the circumstances.



As they say, people don't forget. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 30, 2022

Overall, it is an incredible story that speaks to just how important Pelé was as an individual. He could influence the masses, and with everyone watching the World Cup, he ultimately ignited a huge sneaker war.

