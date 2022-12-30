Pelé Reportedly Received $120K From Puma Leading To Massive Adidas Feud
Pelé had numerous sneaker companies knocking at his door.
Soccer legend Pelé passed away yesterday at the age of 82. He was a true legend of the sport as he won a record three World Cups for his home country of Brazil. To this day, Pelé remains one of the most influential soccer players in the entire world, and for good reason.
Overall, he was seen as someone who could inspire more than just a Nation, but the entire world. He was soccer’s first global superstar. Without him, people like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo simply would not exist. Consequently, the whole world holds him in high regard.
Pelé x Puma
Following his death, many took to social media with interesting stories about the soccer star. Joe Pompliano came through with arguably the coolest of them all. If you are a big sneaker fanatic, you are going to love this.
Firstly, it beings with Adolf and Rudolf Dassler who were two brothers who went into the sneaker business together. Eventually, the two had a falling out and went on to create competing companies. Adolf created Adidas and Rudolf made Puma. While they were in competition, they had reportedly created a pact that made it so neither company would sign Pelé to an endorsement deal. Overall, they felt like the soccer star was so expensive he would make them go bankrupt.
Unfortunately, Puma immediately went back on its word and during the 1970 World Cup, they paid Pelé to tie his show at midfield. With the camera closing in on his shoe, it revealed that the Brazilian was wearing Puma. Subsequently, Adidas was angered, while Puma went on to sell millions worth of shoes and cleats.
Overall, it is an incredible story that speaks to just how important Pelé was as an individual. He could influence the masses, and with everyone watching the World Cup, he ultimately ignited a huge sneaker war.
