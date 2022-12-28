Chris Rock’s upcoming special, Selective Outrage, will air live on Netflix. The unique comedy special will premiere on March 4, 2023. It will be the first time the streaming service has aired a live comedy event.

Selective Outrage will be Rock’s second Netflix special following 2018’s Tamborine. Netflix shared a teaser for the comedy special on Christmas Day.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Host Chris Rock speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

While the new trailer doesn’t give away any of Rock’s act, he’s been working on new material during his recent Ego Death tour. In clips that have made their way online from the shows, Rock has touched on Will Smith infamously slapping him at the last Oscars ceremony.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims,” Rock said on stage, before labeling him “Suge Smith…”

“I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he further added. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Be on the lookout for Selective Outrage on Netflix at 10:00 PM, EST on March 4, 2023.

Check out the teaser for Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage as shared by the streaming platform below.

[Via]