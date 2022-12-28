Bella Thorne says that a director once accused her of flirting with him when she was just 10 years old. Throne recalled the incident during a discussion with Emily Ratajkowski on her High Low podcast.

“’What the fuck are you talking about man?’” she remembered thinking at the time. “I don’t give a fuck what the fuck I said. I don’t care if I said ‘eat my pussy right now.’ She is 10 years old! Why ever would you think that? Why?”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Actress Bella Thorne attends the premiere of MTV And Dimension TV’s “Scream” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thorne continued: “You’re in a director session—you can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out. There’s no time to like ‘let me go sit on your lap’ or like make you feel uncomfortable. What the fuck are you talking about?”

“Just putting that on a 10-year-old child and making it like they made an adult man uncomfortable is insane… and then that was relayed to a casting director who was happy to relay that to your mom,” Ratajkowski said. “If you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and, like, pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know if there is one.”

Ratajkowski has been open about her own struggles with sexual harassment in the industry. In 2021, she published a collection of essays titled My Body, in which she examined the commodification of the female body. In the book, she accuses Robin Thicke of groping her on the set for his “Blurred Lines” music video. The track was released in 2013.

Check out Bella Thorne’s appearance on High Low below.

