The infamous Clermont twins first rose to fame on season 14 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club series. At the time, both Shannade and Shannon were known for their over-the-top attitudes, as well as the hypersexualization of their bodies. As Hello Beautiful notes, they frequently wore sheer blouses without bras or minimal clothing during filming.

After their stint on the show, the reality stars seemingly fell off the face of the Earth. However, they resurfaced sometime later, having undergone several cosmetic procedures to alter their appearances. By the time Kanye West cast them in his Yeezy Szn 6 campaign, their careers really began to take off.

clermont twins for yeezy pic.twitter.com/UJTDogQrpB — the culture | magazine (@galactamelanin) June 14, 2022

As their platforms continued to skyrocket, the newfound fame came with its share of trouble. Unfortunately, Shannade was arrested in 2018 after racking up thousands of dollars on a dead man’s credit card.

A report from The Blast says that the internet star took the information “of a man she had visited for a prostitution date and who was found dead in his apartment the next morning from a drug overdose.” His money went towards her rent, phone bills, and luxury clothing.

Ultimately, she spent one year in prison as a result. After serving her time, though, the Clermont twins look to be back and better than ever – if their latest thirst traps are any indication, that is.

The Clermont Twins, US models Shannon and Shannade Clermont, arrive to the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 15, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Shannon shared two sultry photos on her personal Twitter feed. One image sees the sisters holding their breasts as they show off their sculpted hourglass figures from the front.

In the second, they turn around to tease their bodacious behinds and long blonde hair. “Treacherous twins,” she wrote at the time.

More recently, Shannon posted a message about her sister being her “surgery bestie,” leaving some to speculate that they could be going under the knife once again.

My sis is my surgery bestie 😇 — Shannon Clermont (@ShannonJessie) December 25, 2022

Check out the Clermon twin’s sultry December thirst traps below. Afterward, let us know if you’re team BBL or natural body in the comments.

