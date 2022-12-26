Fat Joe is one of the most prominent sneakerheads out there. He is someone who has always repped various shoes throughout his career, and this has given him some clout within the sneaker world. If you love sneakers, then you have probably followed him at some point in your life.

Overall, it is typically true that sneaker influencers are always getting shoes that regular people do not have access to. For the general public, this is pretty frustrating, however, it is a fact of life. As you can imagine, Fat Joe is one of the many people who benefit from his fame.

Fat Joe speaks onstage during “In Conversation with Fat Joe” at The Apollo Theater on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Fat Joe Flexes New AJ1

Some famous sneakerheads get access to some pretty impeccable samples. Fat Joe has shown off a few samples himself over the years. Typically, fans are interested in these colorways as they are either 1 of 1s, or just incredibly rare altogether.

Subsequently, the famous artist delivered images for this Air Jordan 1 below simply called “Rubik’s Cube.” Of course, this is because the shoe has all of the colors of a “Rubik’s Cube.” Overall, however, this makes for a chaotic shoe covered in red, white, blue, yellow, green, and orange. Needless to say, these are not for everyone.

Fat Joe showing off some Rubik Cube-inspired Air Jordan 1 samples 👀🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCpvO5PEPj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 25, 2022

In fact, if you were to go by the reactions, most people would say these look like clown shoes. That is definitely not a compliment, however, it is unlikely these ever drop, anyway. If you’re Jumpman, you should probably take a look at all of these comments and use them as a barometer for whether or not these are viable in the future. For now, the public just isn’t ready for them.

McDonald’s clown is gonna be dripped up 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NqVTbs7Fm7 — saint (@saintnalo) December 26, 2022

what do you even wear these with? 😭 https://t.co/CjlJJqT18B — shaky warrior (@mathemnandi) December 26, 2022

This just might be the ugliest shoe I’ve ever seen https://t.co/Fy4E7L3biK — 🌩 (@21songbird) December 26, 2022

