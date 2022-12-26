Fat Joe Shows Off Wild Air Jordan 1 “Rubik’s Cube” Sample
Fat Joe has some interesting shoes in his collection.
Fat Joe is one of the most prominent sneakerheads out there. He is someone who has always repped various shoes throughout his career, and this has given him some clout within the sneaker world. If you love sneakers, then you have probably followed him at some point in your life.
Overall, it is typically true that sneaker influencers are always getting shoes that regular people do not have access to. For the general public, this is pretty frustrating, however, it is a fact of life. As you can imagine, Fat Joe is one of the many people who benefit from his fame.
Fat Joe Flexes New AJ1
Some famous sneakerheads get access to some pretty impeccable samples. Fat Joe has shown off a few samples himself over the years. Typically, fans are interested in these colorways as they are either 1 of 1s, or just incredibly rare altogether.
Subsequently, the famous artist delivered images for this Air Jordan 1 below simply called “Rubik’s Cube.” Of course, this is because the shoe has all of the colors of a “Rubik’s Cube.” Overall, however, this makes for a chaotic shoe covered in red, white, blue, yellow, green, and orange. Needless to say, these are not for everyone.
In fact, if you were to go by the reactions, most people would say these look like clown shoes. That is definitely not a compliment, however, it is unlikely these ever drop, anyway. If you’re Jumpman, you should probably take a look at all of these comments and use them as a barometer for whether or not these are viable in the future. For now, the public just isn’t ready for them.
