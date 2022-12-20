It’s no secret that sex sells – PETA has known this for years, which is precisely why they recruit stunning celebrities to star in their informative campaigns. The shock appeal of seeing a famous face (and body) nude while reminding you about the wrongs of animal cruelty truly never gets old for the organization.

In the past, stars like Pamela Anderson, Karina Smirnoff, and Bethenny Frankel all bared their physiques for the camera in favour of saving their furry friends. Now, it’s Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone’s turn to break the internet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Actress Alicia Silverstone attends the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The new campaign made its debut on Tuesday (December 20). Ahead of the release, PEOPLE shared a first look at the accompanying video. “I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin’, never, nope,” the blonde beauty tells the camera.

“But I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me,” she added. “The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable. The Earth can’t handle it.”

In the new photos, Silverstone wears nothing but cowboy boots while posing in a cactus field. “DON’T BE A PRICK,” the clever slogan reads. “Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom, or apple leather instead!”

The mother of three herself is a long-time vegan, making the personal decision to change her diet back in 1999. Since then, she’s often used her platform as a place to speak on animal rights and other issues.

In the new campaign video, Silverstone says that her dream is to get “earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers” so the industry as a whole can gravitate closer toward sustainability.

“I’d rather go naked than wear animals,” she additionally notes in the clip.

Though it’s already making rounds on social media, PETA has plans to launch the new ad on a billboard in Times Square before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Check out Alicia Silverstone’s latest photoshoot below, and come back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]