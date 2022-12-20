FishxGrits is keeping it P all holiday season.

The Atlanta rapper is back in action with his latest studio album, Sixteen. Following an incredibly active year, FishxGrits makes it clear that he still has more heat in the stash. Sixteen boasts 10 songs in total that merge his penchant for auto-tuned bars with smooth production. The album also boasts appearances from a handful of frequent collaborators who know a thing or two about the P lifestyle. Tha Sharp One of No Jumper fame is the first voice heard on the project. The project also boasts appearances from also Ralo Tha Pimp, and Sauce Walka, who FishxGrits has worked closely with in the past.

“The title Sixteen is derived from the code for P. P is the 16th letter of the alphabet. You’ll see people refer to 16’s online, or in person, they’re referring to the P’s” FishXGrit’s explained. “This is also my 16th album so it was a perfect title for this project.”

Sauce Walka appears on the single, “3 Hos,” a holiday-themed banger for he players and the ladies. The song was also accompanied by a new visual treatment that FishXGrits unloaded last week.

FishXGrits came through with back-to-back releases since the beginning of 2022. He kicked things off with the release of February’s Chooser’s Fee, which included appearances from Ralo Tha Pimp and Sharp. Then, he dropped off Monk S#!+, No Punk S#!+ in April containing 11 songs in total with appearances from Sharp, Ralo, and Sauce Walka. In June, he followed it up with the release of I Am The Drug III.

Sixteen comes shortly after the release of Us Against The World featuring the single, “Jernt” with Curren$y.

Hopefully, we’ll hear just as much from FishxGrits in 2023. Check out his new project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.