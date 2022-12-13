Sad news has hit the college football world as it was revealed that Mike Leach has passed away. Leach (61) was the head coach for Mississippi State. Previously, he had coached Texas Tech, as well as Washington State.

For those who may not know, Leach was the man behind the Air Raid offense, which has become quite popular in college football circles. He was a man that was highly respected, and his death came as quite a shock.

Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels talk before the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Mike Leach Was Sent To The Hospital

Firstly, on Monday, Leach was rushed to the hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Subsequently, a day later, he passed away due to complications from a heart condition, according to TMZ Sports. Consequently, his death has sent shockwaves throughout the football community, with Mississippi State issuing a statement today.

“Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends,” the statement read. “His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.”

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

Furthermore, Leach’s family also released a statement on the matter. Overall they are in shock as well, however, they made sure to thank those who have supported them during this time.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” his family subsequently wrote. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

RIP Mike Leach.

