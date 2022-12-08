Dana White is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the entire sports entertainment world. Of course, he is the President of the UFC, which is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world. However, he doesn’t seem to have much respect for other sports.

For instance, White was recently on a podcast where he was asked about the World Cup. This led to a pretty intense answer in which he besmirched the good name of soccer. Overall, he doesn’t seem to get the intricacies of the game and has a very American view of it all.

President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White attends UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dana White Hates Soccer

As you will read, White just feels like the game lacks a lot of talent. He spoke about just how large the net is, as well as the lack of goals. Additionally, he mentioned the fact that many three-year-olds play the sport.

“Soccer? Whole other ball game. Can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth,” White said. “There’s a reason three year olds can play soccer ok? You run around and kick a ball.

“When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s**ting me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

Dana White on football 🗣️:



“Can’t stand soccer, I think it’s the least talented sport on earth. There’s a reason three year olds can play soccer ok? You run around and kick a ball."



"Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?” pic.twitter.com/KtklzUUb8R — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 7, 2022

This is one of those takes that you just have to shake your head at and move on. Overall, White cannot be convinced that soccer is interesting, and trying to do so is a fool’s errand. Either way, over here, he will continue to watch the World Cup closely.

Let us know what you think of Dana White and his soccer opinion, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

[Via]