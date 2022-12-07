Van Jones is speaking up against Ye’s recent antics and anti-semitic comments. The political commentator has publicly apologized to Jewish people on behalf of the Black community.

Jones opened up about his thoughts on the hateful language being used by Ye, “an African American icon.” The comments were made during his appearance as a keynote speaker at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.

Van Jones Makes His Apology

“You’re going to see a change going forward,” Jones promised to the crowd after apologizing “for the silence of my community.”

Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community "for the silence of my community" allowing "an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from."



But he says “the silence is over.” pic.twitter.com/kYxLO7Jikf — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 6, 2022

The CNN host ultimately called for unison. “The reason this country is a democracy at all is because Black and Jewish people have loved each other, and helped each other, and supported each other, and stood up for each other,” he continued.

Twitter Reacts

The comments have surprisingly caused some division on social media. Some Twitter users have chimed in to express their disapproval of the author’s comments. The majority of these users seem to disagree with Jones’ implication that black people have been otherwise silent on the topic.

Van Jones is no more spokesperson for black folks than Kanye West. Neither one of these folks can speak for me. https://t.co/qQ2lhYFehm — Robert L. Reece, PhD (@PhuzzieSlippers) December 7, 2022

Dear Everyone, Van Jones is not the spokesperson for black people. Thank you. — Aonika Laurent (@AonikaLaurent) December 7, 2022

“Van Jones really stood up there and blamed the whole black community for Kanye,” another user tweeted.

In the meantime, Ye has continued to dangerously defend Nazis. Rather than apologizing for his dangerous comments, he has decided to double down. In his latest interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, the disgraced rapper continued to praise Hitler. “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he spewed.

Van Jones attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The Chicago native continues to be banned from social media platforms like Twitter for his unpredictable and hurtful behavior. As a result, mainstream platforms are being careful as to not allow this hate speech to continue on their outlets. The interview aired on Censored.TV, an alt-right streaming platform. White supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has been spotted out with Ye a lot lately, appeared beside him for the interview.

