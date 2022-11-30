Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is plotting out the next move for Donda Academy. According to TMZ, the multi-hyphenate is looking to relocate his school to a church in Southern California.

Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church revealed that he’s had three sit-down meetings with Ye in the last month. The hip-hop star is reportedly fond of the space, revealing his interest in leasing a portion of the Northridge, CA church for Donda Academy.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 23: Ye poses for a photo as he arrives for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

Donda Academy was previously located in Chatsworth following its operations in Simi Valley. Ye reportedly feels like Cornerstone Christian Church is a drastic improvement from previous locations. For one, it’s a larger space. Secondly, there are multiple classrooms and a sanctuary that could accommodate Donda Academy.

At this point, Ye hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be using the space but things appear to be moving in that direction. Lawyers for Cornerstone Christian Church are reportedly drafting up a lease for the Yeezy founder.

Nagin explained that the interest in Ye bringing Donda Academy to the church is mutual. He said that the school’s effort to provide a solid education in a Christian environment aligns with Cornerstone’s values, as well. They previously allowed other schools to operate in their church.

Though Ye might have a new space for Donda Academy, he certainly has a few other headaches that he’ll have to deal with. The school shut down just as the school year began due to the string of controversies he’s been involved with. It reopened a few days later.

However, Nagin explained that Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks haven’t hindered their plans. He called Ye a good guy and a friend, who recently showed up to a recent service.

We’ll keep you posted on what happens next for Ye’s Donda Academy. Perhaps, we’ll see it back up and running for the 2023-2024 school year.

