Less than a week after his unexpected Las Vegas arrest, Blueface is back to his usual antics. Over the past few days, he and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock have been hosting events at various clubs across Phoenix. As you may have already assumed, the parties were certainly nothing short of wild. Attendees saw the infamous lovers putting on a show for everyone in the venue.

As TMZ notes, they stopped by Monarch on Friday (November 25). The reality starlet was the official host of the evening. Much to the crowd’s approval, she brought her man out with her and was sure to keep the energy high all night.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

On Saturday, it was Blueface’s turn to shine in the spotlight. He kept the party going at Arizona’s Tru Ultra Lounge, with some of his wildest moments caught on camera.

Throughout the weekend, the couple raged, drank, danced, and performed on stage. The “Thotiana” hitmaker didn’t hesitate to hop on the microphone and entertain everyone in the room while Rock showed off her dance moves.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of PDA was going on as well. While they’ve had their share of issues in the past (some more undeniably chaotic than others), Chrisean and Blue never hesitate to show their love for each other – no matter how many people might be watching.

Though he’s been all smiles on the outside, the 25-year-old artist is likely still feeling the heat following his Las Vegas arrest last week.

Blueface was taken into police custody on attempted murder charges. The next day, he was out on bail and will return to court in January. While some partners would run under such circumstances, Rock has once again proven her loyalty to her man.

Following the arrest, further details came out revealing that the California-born star fired shots at his alleged victim after a joke was taken the wrong way during a visit to the strip club. A video obtained by authorities caught the incident, during which they say a bullet grazed the rapper’s target.

Do you think Blueface will do time for his alleged crime? Sound off in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

