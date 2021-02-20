mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

600Breezy Is As Raw As Ever On His Latest Project "Art Of War"

Madusa S.
February 20, 2021 11:15
Art of War
600Breezy

The Chicago rapper came through with the surprise drop for fans.


Earlier this week, Chicago rapper 600Breezy surprised fans with his brand new album Art of War. The rapper has been pretty vocal in the latter half of quarantine about the death of fellow Chitown rapper King Von, which has preoccupied much of the media surrounding the talented spitter. In his latest release, the rapper showcases his grimy lifestyle backed by southern-style production as he narrates his everyday trials while living in the notorious city. Hostility in the city has been particularly high due to the passing of his childhood friend King Von. He even exchanged a few words with T.I. after he suggested Chicago natives should stay out of Atlanta with city-specific drama. 

Breezy delivers a ten-track hard-hitting Chicago street tape on the surprise release. Already garnering rave reviews from fans, standouts from the project include the laid-back, grimy cut "Bout It Bout It," and the California-sound inspired cut "Agressive." Parkway Dee serves as the mixtape's only feature, appearing on the ninth track and another album standout "Mackaveli." 

Listen to the brand new project and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist 

1. New Opps (Free Lil Timmy)

2. Murder Rate

3. Bout It Bout It

4. Big Steppa

5. 30k

6. I'm Him

7. Stay Dangerous 

8. Agressive 

9. Mackaveli (feat. Parkway Dee)

10. 8pm in Ms

