600Breezy remains defiant in his way, especially when it comes down to the tension between himself and T.I. It all started after the death of King Von. Instead of offering condolences, T.I. issued a statement to anyone outside of Wakanda Atlanta coming into the city and stirring up any commotion. It's a similar sentiment he offered when the protests and "riots" went down in Atlanta in the wake of the George Floyd demonstrations. And though he meant well, it didn't resonate with everyone.

600Breezy, specifically, has been waiting to actually see T.I. in person in the wake of his comments that many perceived to be directed towards Quando Rondo and King Von. Breezy, being from Chicago, has been extremely vocal about the death of Von, as well as the controversy surrounding it. Breezy initially posted lyrics to Gucci Mane's "What Kinda King?" -- a diss track towards T.I. -- on the day of Verzuz. T.I. heard him loud and clear, though, once again, put his city first. "@600breezy heard you was saying somn bout somn that will be certainly addressed properly later on.... Let's enjoy this moment tho," Tip wrote during the Verzuz livestream.

It's been nearly a month since Jeezy and Gucci Mane faced-off and finally called a truce at Atlanta's Magic City. It was a big moment for the city so it only makes sense why T.I. would be trying to brush the online drama aside for the evening. However, it seems that he hasn't gone back to revisit whatever needed to be addressed. 600Breezy later unveiled a slew of new photos of himself smoking on the 'Gram which may or may not be symbolic of his eagerness to square up with the King Of The South. "Still waiting to be addressed properly about sumn," he captioned the post.

So far, we haven't heard from T.I. in response to 600Breezy's post but we'll keep you posted if we do.

