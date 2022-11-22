The public discourse surrounding DaBaby in 2022 hasn’t been favorable. Baby On Baby 2 dropped with significantly less support than his previous releases. Some simply haven’t been on his side following his recent controversies while others claim that he’s blackballed.

Regardless of public opinion, DaBaby is keeping it pushing. This week, he dished out a new freestyle over Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop” and it’s proof that he hasn’t lost his hunger. The North Carolina rapper rips through the production with reflections women, loyalty, and his position in the rap game. Off the rip, he boldly proclaims to be “the best muhf*ckin’ rapper” before tackling the iconic beat.

While DaBaby’s shared a few freestyles in recent times, he suggested on his latest track that a new mixtape could be coming soon. It’s unclear when we could expect that.

DaBaby is clearly putting his money where his mouth is with his latest freestyle. Though the world might not agree, he thinks that he’s among the greatest rappers of all time. During a recent interview on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, he claimed that he was on the same tier of lyricism as Eminem, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem level on that bitch, you gotta get one of them to come fuck with me. You gotta go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, I don’t wanna disrespect nobody but boy, raise your hand,” DaBaby said. “I’m like that. N***as know too and I’m like that for real I don’t gotta talk about nobody else story. I’ll talk about me.”

Quotable Lyrics

In a hotel room with hoes and condoms, don’t need no more babies

She already know she gon’ die right there with the robbers if she trying to show locations

Bitch, I’m with all that shit you think you on

I’ma pop my shit regardless if they play my song

I’ma just come back with some hard shit, it won’t take too long

I’m cross the country, I’m working n***as in they own city, you would think I’m home



