Actress, model and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley shared an early Christmas present via a sultry photo of herself. The 54-year-old model flaunted her age-defying body in what appears to be a well-selected thirst trap which she shared with her Instagram followers. In the sexy photo, we can spot the starlet dressed in a sparkly blazer that is wide open and revealing her rockhard abs. Moreover, she appears to be wearing nothing underneath and incredibly pulls off the look.

Furthermore, the outfit was made complete with a bikini bottom and an icy chain. The subtle look was well received by the actress's followers who left a slew of compliments on the photo and almost 140K likes. The photographer behind the sexy pose was reported to be Nihat Odabasi. The photo was coupled with the following caption: "House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food….#mood #bringiton." The bedazzled star is clearly looking good and her fit physique attests to this. Now we're not sure if this was the outfit she wore to complete her Christmas errands, but nevertheless it remains a great gift to her fans on all social media platforms. Perhaps she will be kind enough to drop her secrets to youth as we are still waiting on JLo's.

[Via]