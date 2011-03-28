Stream Live My Life (Prod by MG), the newest drop from Young Life. The cut was released on Monday, March 28th, 2011. Things are looking better for Young Life with each new release, which Live My Life (Prod by MG) has proven yet again. It's worthy addition to the impressive body of work Young Life has been developing over the years. We're looking forward to hearing what's next.

Have you heard Young Life's Do This For My Side (Prod by Cardiak)? If you're down, make sure to visit Young Life's profile page for the newest info, news, songs, and mixtapes.

Can you dig it?

Quotable Lyrics

"When im in your mall they really shut it down

Its Like the fuckin' President struttin' Through Your town

Use to rock white T-ee's But its button down

You are not like me this another sound

And they ain't never heard a couple shows and them hoes Know Every word

City to city My name on every curve thought a nigga was a way to how they gettin'served

Back In junior High I was A Fragile Guy They Wouldn't Fuck with me Till I got My Cabbage Ride

But Now Im on Stage and who these hoes Fantasized hitting so much ass im guessing bitches Panty size"