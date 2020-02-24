50 Cent's knack for directing has earned him a new award of his collection. The Power exec. made his directorial debut in season six on "Forgot About Dre" can now be referred to as an award-winning director. Fif took home an NAACP Image Award this weekend for Outstanding Directing In A Drama Series for his work in Power, a major deal for the South Side Queens native.

"NAACP AWARD - Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. now you know the vibes LOL SOUTH SIDE i’m not here to make friends we come to take over," he wrote in one post, following it with another post boasting his hustler's mentality. "hard work beats talent, when talent isn’t working. you maybe gifted but you don’t want it as bad as me."

Fif was competing against acclaimed directors such as Ava Duvernay, Debbie Allen, Carl H. Seaton, Jr., and Jet Wilkinson. Power's Omari Hardwick also scored big with the award for Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series.

50 Cent became a television mogul in the past few years but his hard work throughout his career was recently recognized with his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The rapper recently launched his new series on ABC, For Life starring Nicholas Pinnock. Fif also has another show heading to Fox titled The Notorious C.O.P on the way.

Peep Fif's posts below.