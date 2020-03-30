Coronavirus might be keeping people inside but Netflix's Tiger King was released just in time for quarantine. The mysterious case of Joe Exotic has sparked debate across the Internet regarding his freedom and Carole Baskins. Cardi B recently hit Twitter where she jokingly stated that she'd be launching a GoFundMe to free the incarcerated zoo owner.

The latest person to chime in on Tiger King is 50 Cent. Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a bizarre meme of his face photoshopped onto Joe Exotic's mugshot. "who the fuck did this to me," he wrote. "i saw that Tiger shit, the man had 2 boy friends. got tired of a bitch then killed her.lol"

Netflix's Tiger King surrounds the life of Joe Exotic who owned a Tiger Zoo in Oklahoma that attracted tons of celebrities including Shaq who recently responded to backlash for visiting the zoo. He ends up getting tangled in a murder-for-plot scheme that now has him locked up. Directors of the show recently relayed Joe Exotic's feelings about his recent success.

"You can hardly talk to him without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting. He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon," Rebecca Chaiklin said. " Joe definitely did some horrible things to his animals. He was very abusive to them and he shot five tigers, no question about it. But what has happened to him has also been hard."

Peep Fif's meme below.