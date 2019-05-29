Rapper 50 Cent has made headlines for a number of issues lately, but his love life hasn't been one of them. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the hip hop mogul may be involved with a woman named Nikki Nicole. If her name sounds familiar, it's because she's been featured on VH1's hit reality show Black Ink Crew Chicago. Her tumultuous relationship with tattoo artist Phor played out the good, the bad, and the ugly for the world to see, but the stylist and hair company owner has been making money moves outside of television.

Back in February, Bossip reported that 50 Cent was spotted at Atlanta club Vive with Nikki as his date. The rapper brought in a box of money, places it next to Nikki, hands her a wad of cash, and then leans in close to her. You can't really see much of her in the club's video clip of Fifty, but Nikki shared a video on her Instagram from the evening which confirms that was indeed her. Fif isn't one to speak much about his lady friends, so the rumors came and went without comment.

On Tuesday, Nikki shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a sexy version of a school girl's outfit and 50 couldn't help but comment "😟😏😆." She shot back a few emojis of her own by responding, "🙈😏."