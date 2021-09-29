50 Cent's television empire recently expanded to include the recently-premiered BMF, a series documenting the rise of the Black Mafia Family founded by Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

Billed as his most ambitious endeavor yet, Fif previously claimed that BMF would surpass Power in scope and reach. With early reviews of the premiere already looking positive, Fif took a moment to reflect on the successful groundwork he's laid so far.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Citing an article titled "50 Cent's Promising TV Empire Shouldn't Be Overlooked," with artwork that seemingly draws parallels between BMF and The Godfather, Fif added his two cents in the accompanying caption. "It’s just diversity, My projects will be #1 before we can change the hearts and minds of people who are set in their ways," he notes, likely alluding to his apparent inability to receive proper recognition from The Emmy Awards and similar establishments.

Despite the Power was never nominated for an Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild award, or a Golden Globe, Fif has seemingly gained further inspiration from the snubs and channeled his defiance into motivation. It's certainly not the first time Fif has been overlooked -- lest we forget the time he lost "Best New Artist" at the 2004 Grammy Awards after blessing the game with Get Rich Or Die Tryin, a pain he still carries to this day.

Check out 50's latest TV flex below, spurred on by the recent release of BMF, which airs new episodes every Sunday on Starz. Have you checked it out?