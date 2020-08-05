The nominations were announced last week for the 2020 Emmy Awards, getting people excited to see which shows will take home the hardware. Insecure is finally up for some big awards, which is nice to see, but another Black creator is frustrated with the Emmys for failing to recognize his popular program, which surely should have received some love.

50 Cent is taking aim at the Emmy Awards in his latest post on Instagram, sharing a photo of his "Black ass" for them to kiss.

"Ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss," wrote the executive producer of Power. "Fuck your organization I only care about NAACP awards."

With Fiddy now waiting for the NAACP Awards to come back around, he'll need to wait until next year as the ceremony is typically held in late February.

Do you think Power should have gotten a few nominations at the Emmys or were they right to snub the critically-acclaimed series? Maybe Power Book II: Ghost will have better luck when it premieres next month.



50 Cent has been teasing the show's spin-offs for a minute. We've seen in the past that the Emmys have fallen in love with Better Call Saul, the spin-off series from Breaking Bad. Maybe Book II will end up winning the hearts of the voters.