When Tom Brady retires, he will most likely go down as the greatest football player ever. His numerous records and six Super Bowl championships make him an easy contender for the honor. This year he has found himself in a peculiar situation. For the first time in his career, he is a free agent. There is a real possibility that Brady could end up with a team not named the New England Patriots. If this were to happen, the league would be changed in a very significant way.

Over the past week or so, there have been theories that Brady could actually sign with the San Francisco 49ers. During this morning's episode of Get Up!, Dianna Russini shot down the 49ers rumors and claimed that the team is actually looking at another quarterback. It just so happens that QB is Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has ties to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan so the move would make sense. For now, these are just rumors although it seems like the theory has quite a bit of merit. Jimmy Garoppolo disappeared in the Super Bowl and Shanahan will most likely be looking to improve his personnel if Jimmy G sees a bit of a regression.

Let us know in the comments below what you think the 49ers should do.