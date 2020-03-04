Tom Brady will most likely go down as the greatest football player of all-time, mainly because of his six Super Bowls. His actual talent level can certainly be debated but his success is undeniable. For the first time in 20 years, Brady will be a free agent this season and will have the ability to sign with whomever he so chooses. Some of the teams that have emerged as favorites are the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, the New England Patriots are in the hunt but not everyone is convinced he wants to come back.

In a recent radio hit from Tom Curran of Pats Insider via the New York Post, the reporter revealed that the San Francisco 49ers could also be interesting in the legendary quarterback. The team is currently tied to Jimmy Garoppolo although they could let him go without very many salary cap penalties. With this in mind, the 49ers could be the sleeper team, especially since they are Brady's childhood team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What makes the 49ers interesting is that Jimmy G was Brady's back up in New England. If Brady were to go there, it would be a slap in the face to a player who led his team to a Super Bowl.

Stay tuned for updates on free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.