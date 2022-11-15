Kanye West has received tons of backlash in recent months. The rapper’s antisemitic remarks have sparked tons of controversy across the globe. Israeli pop star Noa Kirel recently made a statement with her look at the MTV EMAs. Kirel donned an outfit with Kanye’s face printed all over the pant legs. She added a Hebrew star of David necklace to complete her controversial Kanye look.

As for what made her wear the fit, Kirel says she felt it would be a powerful statement. “I had this idea that came to my head,” she told reporters. “After all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people — and I’m Jewish. I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet.”

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: Noa Kirel attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

The 21-year old star says her Kanye look really took courage. “I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received.” Kirel added that her stylist Itai Bezaleli was ok with the Kanye look. “He was like, ‘OK, crazy woman.’” Kanye West’s longtime nemesis Taylor Swift also responded to the outfit. “When I saw her, she was just sitting there,” Kirel shared. “And you know, I’ve got the Israeli chutzpah, so I was, like, I’m going to introduce myself.”

The 2022 European Music Awards were held in Dusseldorf, Germany. Because of the nation’s history with Jewish people, Kirel felt it was the right place to wear the Kanye fit. “After the Holocaust and all that history, it was very important to me to make a statement [there] and to bring my culture and represent Israel.”

She added, “I mean, [Kanye] said some bad stuff, and as a woman, as a young artist and as a Jew, I just had to react.” Kanye has yet to comment on the eclectic look. The outfit comes days after Adidas announced they’d still be Yeezys. Because of Kanye’s controversial remarks, they will be selling under a different name. Share your thoughts below.