A few days ago, Jennifer Aniston was eagerly celebrating her latest Allure cover story. Now, the 53-year-old actress is mourning the loss of her father, famed soap opera star, John Aniston.

Reports came flooding in on Monday (November 14), revealing that the Days of Our Lives star passed away late last week at the age of 89. His daughter wrote an emotional post breaking the news to the family’s fans early this morning. “Sweet papa,” she began. “John Anthony Aniston, you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

ItJennifer Aniston and John Aniston during “Picture Perfect” – New York Premiere at Lincoln Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” the Friends starlet went on. “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

Her post ended with a heartwrenching, “I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

At this time, the Aniston patriarch’s cause of death remains unknown. He is survived by Jennifer, as well as her brother, Alexander, and his wife, Sherry Rooney.

As TMZ notes, John was originally born in Greece. He lent his acting talents to several dozen theatre productions before finding fame on TV. Other credits he collected throughout his career came from Star Trek: Voyager, Mission: Impossible, and The West Wing.

After spending 52 years working on Days of Our Lives, Aniston took home the Daytime Emmy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement trophy earlier this year. His resume also includes the Soap Opera Digest awards that were given to him in 1986 and 2001.

The late performer worked right up until his death. It’s been noted that his final credited appearance on the long-running series is listed as Friday.

RIP John Aniston.

[Via]