Along with the regular slew of releases this past Friday (November 11) comes exciting news from Mike Dean and Apex Martin. The two producers have come together for another awesome collaboration – Apex Sound. Additionally, the new label is happy to introduce its first signee, SASH to the world.

For his debut, the Lower East Side native let his vocals shine on “lemon sorbet.” The song combines “Travis Scott-esque beats and dark melodies” as he embarks on creating his own particularly signature sound with the help of his mentors.

“Since I met Apex I knew he had great talent in finding and cultivating artists. I’m really excited to present to the world what we’ve been working on with SASH,” Dean shared in a press release.

Martin added, “After seeing his first music video in 2017 for ‘Rondo,’ I had a gut feeling that I needed to work with him. We connected through a mutual friend. Since then we’ve become friends through working on music together. We’re on a wave right now, the sonics are the best they’ve ever been.”

The new signee’s sound is undeniably shaped using darkness and sophistication. Subsequently, his look, attitude, and other art all follow suit as he seeks to create “music-noir.”

Speaking on “lemon sorbet” himself, SASH later dished, “[it’s] a metaphor for someone that has a sweet and sour side to her. [The song] is an ode to the same duality that appears throughout the project: Bitter and Sweet, Pain and Pleasure, Virtue and Vice. ‘lemon sorbet’ is delicately hard – sweet vocal melodies and tone over dark, sour, and gloomy production.”

The project the singer was previously referring to is his upcoming Bittersweet EP. Complete with six songs for listeners, its due to make its debut on December 2nd.

Let us know if you’re excited about the future of Apex Sound in the comments. Afterward, stream “lemon sorbet” on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lemon sorbet

Sweet and sour, you should hear the shit she say

Won’t listen to nobody else, no protege

Let’s let it go and not hold on to yesterday