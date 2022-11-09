Kyrie Irving is easily one of the most controversial figures in the sports world right now. If controversial isn’t the right work, then you could definitely make the case for “polarizing.” Irving is someone that elicits some strong responses from people, and that will likely never change.

The Suspension

After sharing a questionable documentary on his social media, Kyrie received a ton of backlash. This mostly came from the Jewish community, who accused the Nets star of antisemitism. After refusing to say “I’m sorry,” Irving was suspended for a minimum of five games, by the Nets.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets puts up a shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Nets had delivered a hefty list of demands that Kyrie must meet before returning to the team. Part of this was speaking with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who wanted to have an honest dialogue with the Nets point guard.

Kyrie Meets With Silver

According to Shams Charania, that meeting took place on Tuesday morning, and it was quite productive. While Silver nor Kyrie actually spoke about the contents of the meeting, Charania’s report indicates that both sides felt good about their talk.

Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2022

Kyrie will also have to meet with religious leaders if he wants to come back. Going through these steps will prove to be laborious, and there is no telling if Irving wants to do it. The Nets star has yet to make a single comment since his suspension, which makes the path forward quite murky.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Path Forward

The Nets have a lot to think about right now. There were rumors that they want to do away with Irving entirely, although for now, that’s unlikely. This Nets team could use all of the help it can get, and Kyrie’s trade value probably isn’t very good right now.

