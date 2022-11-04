Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a huge controversy over the last week or so. After sharing a dubiously researched documentary on Twitter, Kyrie was accosted by the media, and it led to his refusal to apologize. Kyrie was given numerous opportunities to right the wrong, but he chose not to.

Once the Nets suspended Kyrie for five games, he decided to come out and make a full apology. This apology came on Instagram, and it has since received the approval of Nets general manager Sean Marks.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Kyrie wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Despite this apology, there is one ESPN reporter who believes this is an irreparable situation. Nick Friedell went on ESPN last night and made the case that some people in the Nets want Kyrie gone. In fact, he could be gone extremely soon given what has transpired.

"There are so many people within the [Nets] organization who are so tired of the stuff off the floor… Day by day, Kyrie [Irving] has eroded the trust within the organization… There is a good chance he's played his last game there."



This is still a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates throughout the day.