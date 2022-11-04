Kyrie Irving is having a rough go of things right now after sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Over the last few days, Irving has been asked to apologize for his actions, but for the most part, he simply refused to. He continued to make ambiguous statements in the media, and the Nets weren’t happy about it.

Last night, the team issued a statement in which they claimed that Irving would have to miss a minimum of five games. They felt like his lack of apology was simply unacceptable, and they want him to meet with Jewish leaders before coming back to the floor. As it turns out, this punishment led to an actual apology from Irving.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Kyrie wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Today, Nick Friedell reported on how Nets general manager Sean Marks is taking all of this. Marks says he is happy that Kyrie apologized and that he hopes Kyrie will continue to put in the work.

Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.



Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 4, 2022

It is also interesting to note that the Nets had absolutely no intention of releasing Kyrie. They believe that Kyrie is still integral to the success of the franchise, and while they will miss him for five games, they expect him to be back very soon.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.