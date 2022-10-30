Renni Rucci may be from a small town in South Carolina, but her social media fame, paired with her knack for music, has her in the big leagues. The 31-year-old started her rap career a few years ago and has been on the rise ever since.

From remixing popular songs from big-name artists to having her own hits like “Hands on Ya Knees” and “Elevators,” Renni has solidified herself in the rap game. Since being signed to Wolf Pack Global Music, a subsidiary of Quality Control, the mother of two has worked tirelessly to maintain her spot.

On Friday, October 28, Renni released her single “Keep the Change.” The three-minute record featured a bass-thumping beat, fitting for the rapstress’ heavy voice.

Showing off her lyrical abilities, Renni spit bars about a plethora of topics. From having haters who are intimidated by her luxurious lifestyle to being posted on drama-filled blogs, the artist was sure not to leave anything out.

She also spoke about being on reality television. Renni made her debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta last year during its ninth season. While she is also featured in the tenth season, that may be coming to an end.

“I’m on tv now/But I been thinking about closing that curtain/They want to know what I’m doing, who I’m screwing, where I be at, how I’m moving/But I keep the sh*t discreet/Can’t have them f*cking up my movement,” she rapped fiercely.

The star also created a cypher-like music video for the record. As she stood in front of her luxurious cars, Renni rapped her lyrics with confidence.

Stream the record and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

30 bands off the stripper pole

I been these b*tches goals

He f*ck with you, then he can’t f*ck with me

Don’t want you b*tches h*es