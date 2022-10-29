Labrinth may be best known for his work on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, but his musical chops go way beyond and before that smash success. He’s worked with Nicki Minaj, Diplo, Sia, Beyoncé, and many more, and the recent success of Euphoria has teed him up perfectly for his soon-to-come album, Ends & Begins. His newest single from the album, “Iridium,” follows this year’s “Kill For Your Love” and “Lift Off” in addition to the Euphoria Season 2 score and soundtrack.

“Iridium” works with a simple and childish chorus melody that’s accompanied by high-pitched and reverbed piano keys and a simple trap percussion pattern. It definitely has a floaty feel to it, like you can see all the nebulas in space as Labrinth’s vocals guide you through the song’s space. The record’s atmosphere is perfect for late nights, staring up at your bedroom ceiling, or to soothe you after a long day. It’s a little less dramatic and dynamic than his previous singles, but it’s an effective approach that will surely make for an even more dynamic project.

Track 4 on the album – Iridium pic.twitter.com/RBYrgiDQm2 — Labrinth (@Labrinth) October 17, 2022

As far as lyrics are concerned, the London pop artist seems to describe how him and his partner are above their competition and are lighting this up like Tinder. There are references to singing sweet hymns and melodies, firing in the auditorium, and murdering the rhythm. It’s an oddly confident and boisterous narrative considering the very smooth and low-key instrumentation, but the lyrics don’t really bleed into the track’s sound that much or distract listeners away. It all fits into the vibe snugly.

It should also go without saying that Labrinth’s voice is beautiful on this cut. As mentioned, it’s a bit more boyish thanks to the chorus, but the verses are still sultry and passionate. There are also some impressive falsetto runs on here that might not have the bombast fans have associated Labrinth with, but make the track’s atmosphere actually feel emotive and meaningful.

You can find Labrinth’s newest track “Iridium” on your preferred streaming service, and make sure to check out some quotable lyrics from the woozy lullaby below.

Quotable Lyrics

When wе collide, all sparks fly, all sparks fly

We reel them in like white whales on fish lines

We sing our hymns, sweet melodies pass by

Before you know, they’re on my d**k like red light