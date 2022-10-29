Amid partnership terminations with Adidas, Balenciaga, and more, Ye f.k.a Kanye West will likely find it more difficult to sell his products. Goodwill has joined the list of companies and organizations that have removed their support for the Chicago rapper after antisemitic rants and controversial comments on race. They reportedly sent out a memo to their stores asking to throw out any Yeezy products currently in stock and remove the sale of Yeezy items from all online and physical stores.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

The rumors come from a circulating image of the memo in question, where stores are informed of the decision. It details the procedure to be carried out when it comes to Yeezy products and also explains the motivation behind the decision.

“As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell,” the memo stated, “we are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values.”

“We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy brand products from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets, as well as from out Elevated Brands tool,” it continued.

The memo goes on to mention that Goodwill’s eCommerce division will not be accepting any Yeezy products and cease online sales of the product, while any Yeezy products found on store shelves must be removed and placed in a separate bag. It’s unclear what they’ll do with those shoes, as they are infamously expensive, but it’s unlikely that they’ll let them go to waste instead of giving them to those in need.

Many people on social media have slightly clowned Goodwill for their practice, claiming it’s not that deep or that they’re just doing it for attention. Even people who are firmly against Ye’s comments aren’t buying Goodwill’s decision. Regardless, it’s part of a larger trend that is also causing a lot of fan debate and discussion. While many companies are right to want to speak against Kanye’s bigotry (which he says have him “beat to a pulp”), many have questioned what effect these company statements really have in the first place and the motives behind jumping on an ever-developing headline cycle.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the newest updates on Kanye West’s public turmoil.