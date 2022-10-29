After months of will-he-won’t-he, Elon Musk has finally completed his Twitter take over. Twitter employees immediately felt the change in leadership, as Musk wasted no time firing executives at the social media company. Twitter users themselves are now anxiously awaiting what changes are coming down the line.

One such user is none other than O.J. Simpson, who has quite the Twitter presence. Despite being very active on the platform and undeniably famous, Simpson has never been verified, probably as a consequence of the accusations that he murdered his wife.

LOVELOCK, NV – JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Now, Simpson’s hoping that the change of personnel at Twitter will result in a blue check. The Juice hopped onto the platform to commend Elon Musk and to ask for verification, posting a video that clocked in at over two minutes in length.

“Congratulations to @elonmusk,” the former footballer wrote under the clip. “Maybe now I can get @verified.”

“Hey Twitter world, it’s me, yours truly,” O.J. began his video, displaying his typically upbeat delivery. “Let me start off the day by congratulating Elon Musk taking over Twitter.”

He then pivoted to his big ask. “Maybe I can get authenticated. Maybe I can get a blue check. I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there are so many fake O.J. Simpson accounts,” Simpson explained. “One of them is ‘TheReal0JSimpson.’ Instead of an ‘O’ they have a zero. In any event, there’s been a bunch of them and from time to time people would say, ‘Why did you say this?’ And I say, ‘I didn’t say it. That was one of those fake accounts.'”

Time will tell if O.J.’s plea will be heard by Musk. He’s certainly not the only person happy with the acquisition. Former president Donald Trump also expressed his approval with the Tesla head’s move.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” wrote Trump on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Even with Musk, however, Trump said he wouldn’t be returning to the site which kicked him off near the end of his presidency.

Check out O.J.’s video below.

[via]