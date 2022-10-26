Lil Durk is being sued for missing a scheduled performance in the Bahamas, due to his 2019 arrest for a Georgia shooting. The promotors, Fresh Entertainment, claim they put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the event and are seeking $350k for the breach of contract. The plaintiffs say they sent the rapper $24k in up-front payments.

Fresh Entertainment claims that they specifically asked Durk, at the time, whether he had any legal issues that might prevent him from performing, and that he said he did not.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The news comes as Atlanta Attorney General Fani T. Willis recently dropped the case against Durk. He had been facing 5 felonies, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and for unlawful association with a gang in the participation of a crime, all regarding his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Manny Aurora, an attorney for Durk, said in a statement provided to WSB-TV: “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”

Regardless of being in the clear legally, Durk now has to contend with this breach of contract lawsuit.

[Via]