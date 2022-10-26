2022 became the year of house music as many of the biggest stars delved deeper into dance music. Beyoncé’s Renaissance was heavily influenced by disco and house music while Drake’s surprise release, Honestly, Nevermind, took a note from regional dance sounds including Jersey club and house.

While “Sticky” became the immediate fan favorite off of the album, Kodak Black slid through with a remix of an underrated cut off of Honestly, Nevermind. This week, he shared a remix of “Currents,” which he dubbed “Currently Zoolin.” He keeps Drake’s hook intact while breezing through the choppy dance production and flexing his melodic side. It’s not something you’d necessarily expect from Yak but versatility is his strength and he certainly showcased it on this record.

Later this week, Kodak Black will be blessing fans with his forthcoming album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. He previously shared a string of singles in anticipation of the project including “Walk,” “Spin,” and “I’m So Awesome.”

Check “Currently Zoolin” below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m young but I ain’t no dummy

I done made a lot of money off pretty much nothin’

Tell a bad bitch let the camera man hit for me

I’m a savage, I don’t want sex, just fuckin’