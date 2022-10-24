One of the most beloved and unique characters in entertainment was Leslie Jordan. The actor’s 4’11” frame helped him skyrocket in comedic circles as he stood out from the crowd, not only by looks alone but by talent. Jordan’s reach in the industry spans decades, all the way back to his first major television role in 1986 on The Fall Guy.

In more recent years, he was known for his viral moments and comedic takes that landed him movie roles, TV appearances, and hosting gigs. Today, the internet is collectively grieving his loss as it has been reported by TMZ that Leslie Jordan has passed away. He was 67.

(Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Never one who was too cool to embarrass himself for laughs, Jordan has been fondly remembered in droves of social media posts. People have shared his online moments that entertained a global audience while also highlighting his ongoing activism for the LGBTQIA+ and underserved communities.

According to TMZ, Jordan was driving through Hollywood sometime this morning (October 24) when he suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel. He would crash his vehicle into the side of a building before being pronounced deceased.

i’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of leslie jordan. he truly was one of the best entertainers on tv, and was one of the best parts of my lockdown. you’ll be missed💔 pic.twitter.com/G0z8mNzmOA — paige 🍒 (@blhtrixya) October 24, 2022

A new generation of fans would fall in love with Jordan under the 2020 quarantine lockdown as he became an internet sensation thanks to his comedic posts.

Jordan’s career credits include Will & Grace, American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, The Game, Ugly Betty, American Dad, Boston Legal, and dozens of other noteworthy pop culture standouts.

We send our sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Check out a few highlights from Leslie Jordan below.

