Police have found the remains of four men who had gone missing earlier in October. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens of Okmulgee, Oklahoma were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River on Monday (October 17).

According to Law Enforcement, the four men had all been killed by gunshots to the head before being dismembered. Police Chief Joe Prentice says that investigators believed the friends planned to “commit some type of criminal act” after they departed Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around on October 9. An eyewitness told police that he was invited by the men to join them as they were about to “hit a lick big enough for all of them.”

Remains found in Oklahoma identified as 4 missing men; police say they were shot and dismembered : Four Oklahoma men who disappeared on a bicycle ride were shot and their dismembered bodies were discarded into a river, police said Mo.. via NBCNews https://t.co/C6cdQW50Vr — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) October 18, 2022

“That is common terminology for engaging in some type of criminal behavior, but we do not know what they were planning or where they planned to do it,” Prentice shared. He added, “Unfortunately, I have no description of the bicycles. At least one, and we believe all, of the boys had multiple bicycles, and there’s no way to know which ones they were on.”

A passer-by helped authorities locate the four missing bodies after they noticed something suspicious floating in the river. While police still haven’t found any weapons or a person of interest tied to the incident, Chief Prentice says they are currently searching for Joe Kennedy, the owner of a local salvage yard, deeming him a “person of interest.” However, Kennedy was reported missing over the weekend, and police say that he “may be suicidal.”

Check back with HNHH for more updates.

[Via]