Kevin Durant is a player who has been subjected to a lot of slander over the years. From his failures in OKC to him joining the Golden State Warriors, Durant has had to deal with a lot. Of course, Durant has combated the slander with a steady stream of Twitter insults and the occasional burner account.

With that being said, Durant has been paying attention to what is going on with his former teammate Russell Westbrook. Russ has been hit with all sorts of criticism as of late, and these days, it has gotten a bit out of hand.

While speaking on his podcast recently, Durant exclaimed how the slander is just too much these days. He believes that fans are going above and beyond and that it is getting to a place that just makes him uncomfortable.

“It’s like now you’re making him the butt of your jokes,” Durant said. “The dialog around our game is just so toxic at this point. I get criticism [on the court], but it’s starting to turn into something else right now.”

Fans have always been ruthless, and that is not going to change, anytime soon. While it isn’t exactly fair, you just have to play through it.

