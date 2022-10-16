The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to trade offers for their superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. According to ESPN, they’ve so far declined at least two teams’ inquiries for McCaffrey on the grounds that they felt they weren’t receiving enough in return.

The Panthers are believed to be looking for a high draft pick or multiple picks to be included in any deal for McCaffrey. If they don’t feel they’re being offered enough, the team is comfortable with keeping the 26-year-old through the November 1st trade deadline.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Part of what makes McCaffrey an interesting trade prospect, outside of his unique talent, is his current contract. He’s only set to earn $1.035 million in 2022, after restructuring his deal, earlier this year. His base salary will increase to $11.8 million next season.

McCaffrey was selected eighth overall by the Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is one of the three players to ever record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, having done so in 2019.

The Panthers are reportedly also open to trading one of their top wide receivers, Robbie Anderson. They are not, however, interested in trading their top defensive players, Derrick Brown and Brian Burns.

The Panthers currently sit at 1-4 for the season and have fired head coach Matt Rhule. They will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

[Via]