In the eyes of many, Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the entire NFL. He is someone who has shown himself to be a versatile player, and the Carolina Panthers have been lucky to have him. That said, the Panthers are pitiful this season, and McCaffrey’s potential is being wasted.

For the last few weeks, the Panthers had made it clear that they were seeking a trade for McCaffrey. Late last night, that trade took place as the San Francisco 49ers acquired the superstar in exchange for four draft picks. These picks include second, third, and fourth-rounders in 2023, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.

More on the 49ers sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Panthers for star RB Christian McCaffrey, via @DNewtonespn:https://t.co/tb20n46Qeq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey reacted to the news on his Twitter account with a small message for all of the Panthers fans out there. They have ridden for him since the beginning, and he was appreciative of their support.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” he wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you.”

The 49ers are looking to make a big splash, and this trade could do just that.

