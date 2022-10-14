Adidas is currently reviewing its relationship with Kanye West in light of his most recent comments. Of course, Ye is looking to detach himself from Adidas, although for now, the Three Stripes seems more than happy to continue on with their latest string of Yeezy releases. For instance, today, the brand came out with a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner, which is one of the latest silhouettes from the imprint.

This latest colorway has been dubbed “Fade Indigo,” and as you can see down below, it has a unique iridescent look to it. The upper is made of gradient blue, orange, green, and even purple. From there, we have a gum outsole, which adds some contrast. Of course, the Knit Runner is an odd silhouette, so the responses to these will be polarizing, no matter what.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to find them over at adidas.com/Yeezy for a price of $210 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this latest Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

