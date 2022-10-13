Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have not been on the same page these days when it comes to how to play the game of basketball. Even last season, Russ looked lost with the Lakers, and he could never really get himself into a rhythm. Westbrook believes this is the fault of the Lakers’ former head coach Frank Vogel, who refused to let Westbrook be dominant with the ball.

There are plenty of other analysts out there who share the same sentiment when it comes to Russ. They believe he is a player who needs the ball in his hand, which means LeBron and Anthony Davis will be the ones who have to take a step back and allow Russ to cook.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Matt Barnes is one of the many analysts who hold this belief, as he even spoke to VladTV about it. In the video clip down below, you can see Barnes address Russ’ time with the Lakers, noting that it is up to LeBron to let Russ be the guy he’s always been. Only then will the Lakers find the rhythm they have so desperately been looking for.

With Russ struggling with the Lakers, it will be interesting to see if a trade is on the horizon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the NBA world.