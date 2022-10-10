Katie Got Bandz, whose real name is Kiara Johnson, is a female rapper hailing from Chicago, Illinois. The 29-year-old has been rapping for over a decade and has coined herself the “Queen of Drill.”

Drill music originated in the streets of Chicago years ago and has evolved over time. It can be described as a mix between trap music and gangster rap. With its hard-hitting beats and fast-paced lyrics, the genre has made plenty of artists a success.

Katie has such a passion for the type of music that she got into a verbal dispute after an artist tried to take her title. When rapper Asian Doll called herself the “Queen of Drill,” Katie wasted no time firing back at her. “QUEEN OF THE DRILL? STOP IT SLUT YOU AIN’T WITH THE SHITS… TEXAS IS NOT EVEN A DRILL STATE BITCH,” she told Asian.

Despite their feud, Katie believes she is the best to do it and does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

Recently, her hard work got her a spot on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freak (Queen Mix).” During an interview with WGN 9, she spoke about their collab. She said working with the mother of one was a “dope experience” and claimed it was something she manifested.

Now, the rapper is working on her solo music. She told the outlet that she is working on DC4 Deluxe— DC standing for Drillery Clinton. “I was a fan (still am a fan) of Hillary Clinton. It’s presidential, and since I have my slogan ‘Go Vote Lil ####’ [it worked],” she said.

