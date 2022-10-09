It was a busy weekend for new music, and we’re still not done sharing all the latest arrivals with you. Next on our list is a single from David Sabastian called, “The Devil is a Liar” on which he reflects on generational trauma and being stuck in a cycle of fear, among other things.

“Shout out my momma for making a camera and special thanks to @allhailesara @yupmynameischerry and @margdavids for helping me materialize such a powerful piece of art,” the Los Angeles-based artist wrote on Instagram while promoting his new project.

The three-minute and 44-second long track is filled with plenty of insightful bars, though some of those that stand out the most are “Example, let’s say your father beat your mother / There’s a high chance you will do that to another / Women, that’s the way you showed them that you loved them / And then you have a son who grows up to hate a woman.”

Check out the music video for “The Devil is a Liar” above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Example, let’s say your father beat your mother

There’s a high chance you will do that to another

Women, that’s the way you showed them that you loved them

And then you have a son who grows up to hate a woman