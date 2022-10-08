Joyce Wrice is a singer and songwriter from California. Born to African American and Japanese parents, the artist had a different lifestyle than many. She quickly found a love for R&B music, listening to singers like Brandy and Mariah Carey.

Obsessed with following her dreams, Joyce eventually moved to Los Angeles and started her music career.

Yesterday (October 7), Joyce Wrice dropped her newest body of work, Motive. Equipped with five songs, the project lasts a total of fourteen minutes. The records took on a pop-type beat but still had the lyricism of R&B records.

When asked by Okay Player why Motive was different from her usual body of work, she responded, “I just wanted to really make music that I can have choreography to and that everyone else can dance to and feel good to.”

The songstress admitted to trying no sounds in an attempt to elevate her career and see what other styles fit her.

Stream Motive below.

Tracklist

Iced Tea ft. KAYTRANADA

Spent

Lookin for Ya

Bittersweet Goodbyes

Pace Yourself