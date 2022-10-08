For years, producer Metro Boomin has co-signed the artist who goes by SwaVay– he even signed him to his label. During an interview with DJ Booth, SwaVay talked about his and Metro’s relationship, saying, “I’ve known Metro for almost a year-and-a-half, and he’s told me things that have changed my life. Like how to approach certain songs and how to carry myself in certain ways.”

His love for the producer doesn’t stop there. Yesterday (October 7), SwaVay released “GO SHORTY” and gave Metro his flowers. The song came after his recent singles “JUGG” and “FACES” and ahead of his upcoming album, ALMETHA’S SON.

During the four-minute record, SwaVay mentioned Metro by saying, “Wonder if Metro saw something in me/With my first time pulling up to the studio/Nervous as hell, rapping my life out/Would have stayed in the studio with him til the lights out.”

Additionally, he said, “Thank God I met ‘Tro/I don’t know where to go, didn’t have no patience.”

Stream the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Know if I don’t make it, all my n*ggas pissed

Know I’m supposed to sit right at the top with Kendrick

You know when all these h*es gone be all on our d*ck

When I sit at the top of every motherf*ckin list