Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Best known to her followers as Stassie Baby, the influencer has been by Kylie Jenner’s side for years, seemingly stepping in to take the place of Jordyn Woods after their infamous friendship breakup following the latter’s smooch with Tristan Thompson – the baby daddy of yet another Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Khloé.

Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

On Thursday (October 6), the father of four shared yet another series of posts to his feed, and though they’ve since been deleted, the receipts are still circulating online. “THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” Ye declared.

As Page Six notes, the rapper alleged that he had Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury, “sneak” Karanikolaou and others into their recent runway show, where West made his muddy debut.

Seeing as the social media starlet posed for press photos ahead of time (something that only invited guests do), those claims have already begun to be disputed.

Aside from the shocking revelation about Stassie, early on Friday (October 6) morning, the Yeezy founder walked back on previous claims he made about A$AP Rocky sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn.

“NEW CONFIRMATION,” he began. “ROCKY DIDN’T F*CK YOON. AMBUSH STILL TRASH. I KNOWN YOON AND VERBAL BEFORE TREMENDEZ WAS EVER AROUND.”

West then shared a threat to anyone else who might attempt to try him, writing, “RULE WITH YE: STAY OUT OF IT UNLESS YOU WANT TO GET INTO IT. CAUSE ALL Y’ALL WAS OUT OF IT WHEN CHI WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY.”

Read more of Kanye West’s latest Instagram antics here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

