Jeezy shared his love for Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards on Tuesday night. While speaking with HipHopDX, Jeezy recalled his initial response to getting a shoutout on Lamar’s 2012 album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

“I believe I was on my tour bus and I heard it and I was like, ‘Damn that’s what’s up,’” Jeezy recalled. “We love Kendrick, we love what he do, but to think that I had some — I had something to do with it inspiring him is beautiful man.”

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

Jeezy is mentioned on the album’s fourth track, “The Art of Peer Pressure.”

“If it’s necessary, bumpin’ Jeezy first album, lookin’ distracted/ Speakin’ language only we know, you think it’s an accent,” Lamar raps.

The two eventually collaborated for the track, “Westside, Right On Time,” which didn’t make the tracklist for good kid, m.A.A.d city, but was shared on SoundCloud at the time.

good kid, m.A.A.d city debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 242,000 copies, and taking Lamar’s career to the next level. Despite being widely considered one of his best albums and receiving critical praise, good kid, m.A.A.d city ended up infamously losing out to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist in the Best Rap Album category at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Lamar would finally win the award with his next album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Check out “The Art of Preer Pressure” below.

[Via]