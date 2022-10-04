As Chloe Bailey’s star continues to rise, the 24-year old’s personal life continues to be a hot topic of conversation. While many fans praise the “Have Mercy” singer for her newly found sensual confidence, others have criticized the singer for “doing too much.”

Chloe has also received major backlash about her rumored relationship with Gunna after being spotted out and about with the Atlanta rapper before his incarceration back in May. Over the weekend, she revealed that her upcoming single “For The Night” is about her “You & Me” collaborator. “Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night.’ I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams,” she began during a Twitter Spaces session.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game in 2021 – Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna. Yep, I said it bitches. I said it. So, you know. Yep. I wrote that song after [his] Breakfast Club interview.”

Elsewhere during the candid session, Chloe went on to defend her family members while revealing that her once close-knit relationship with her family is currently estranged. “You all don’t know [my godmother Shermay] has been like my number-one rock and my support system when I’ve been like destructing inside. So, please, don’t talk about my sister, don’t talk about my Godmom, don’t talk about family. I will come for you,” she shared.

Chloe x Halle e Shermay no #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/KfdwiT0BS8 — Portal Chloe x Halle (@portalcxh) April 17, 2022

“And, you know, I don’t have the closest relationship with my parents. Maybe, one day, down the line, I’ll share why. But, it’s nice that I have a solid support system.” While the star refrained from sharing details about her strained relationship with her religious parents, fans speculated that Chloe’s new sultry, grown-up persona may have played a part.

“As soon as they can’t control you, it’s a wrap,” one fan wrote. “She started off as a gospel singe4r but let the world corrupt her true calling,” another commented. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.